Illegal Migrants 'Overwhelming' US Southern Border on Eve of Title 42 Expiring - CBP Union

(@FahadShabbir)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A tidal wave of illegal migrants is currently overwhelming US law enforcement agents on the US southern border, and the crisis is going to get much worse, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) said in a statement on the eve of Title 42 expiring.

The Trump-era public health emergency order, which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19, expires on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

"Field reports from agents across the southern border verify the enormity of this tidal wave of illegal aliens coming now," the NBPC wrote on Twitter later Wednesday. "Huge groups are overwhelming stations and it is completely out of control."

The NBPC, which is the official union representing US Border Patrol agents, added that massive releases of migrants into US border communities have begun, and it is going to get much worse.

US immigration enforcement agencies release processed migrants into the public, usually at bus stations or local shelters, when they no longer have the capacity to keep them in Federal facilities.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it surged resources to the southern border, especially to expand capacity to accommodate more illegal migrants after Title 42 ends.

US President Joe Biden admitted earlier this week that the US southern border would be chaotic after Title 42 expires, but it remains to be seen if the United States is prepared to deal with the potential worsening of the border crisis.

Biden has already witnessed two-consecutive, record-breaking years of illegal migration occur on the US southern border under his watch. Fox news and other media outlets have said the number of illegal immigrants entering the US since Biden assumed office has exceeded six million.

There are reportedly tens of thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico to cross into the US after Thursday. CBS News reported, citing US government data, between 11,000 and 13,000 daily migrant arrivals are expected after Title 42 expires.