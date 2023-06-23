Open Menu

Illegal Miners Captured 30 Military Personnel After Shootout In Colombia - Army

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) An operation against illegal mining in Colombia's village of Penas Blancas resulted in a shootout, leaving one soldier dead, four injured and 30 taken captive, the third division of the Colombian national army said on Thursday.

"Apparently, in this incident one person was killed and four injured, who were evacuated from the area to receive medical attention... At this moment there are 30 soldiers on the site, who are prevented from leaving the place," the military wrote on Twitter.

According to the statement, the miners burned the equipment and supplies belonging to the military.

Joint efforts are being taken with the Ombudsman's Office, the Attorney General's Office and other civil authorities to release the captives, the statement added.

