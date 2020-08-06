Illegal US Base In Northeastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) An illegal US base in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah has come under missile fire, Syrian media reported.
According to Al-Watan newspaper, the base in the town of Ash Shaddadi was shelled by unknown militants.
Within the past several months, the illegal US military bases in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor have been repeatedly attacked by unknown militant groups. One such attack left two US citizens missing.
The US troops, jointly with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The US military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.
The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.