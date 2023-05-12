UrduPoint.com

Illegal US Border Crossings Reach All-Time High This Week As Title 42 Expires - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Illegal US Border Crossings Reach All-Time High This Week as Title 42 Expires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The number of illegal crossings of the US border by migrants has gone over 10,000 daily this week, an all-time record, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The sharp increase in illegal crossings is caused by the expiry of immigration statute Title 42, which was imposed by the Trump administration in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent the spread of the virus, the report said.

The head of a migrant shelter in Mexican city Ciudad Juarez, Severino Martinez Santiago, said that the migrants that rush to the US's border do not understand what the lifting of Title 42 actually means.

"They are misinformed. They believe that when Title 42 ends, the doors to the United States will be opened, and they can cross.

.. But that is far from the truth. It will be far worse for them," Martinez was quoted in the report as saying.

Title 42, the Trump-era public health emergency order imposed in March 2020, allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The United States anticipated a massive surge of migrants would attempt to cross into the country illegally once it was lifted.

Earlier in the day, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told reporters that as the restriction expired last night, up to 65,000 migrants were waiting in northern Mexico to cross into the United States, but he noted those were not unusually high numbers compared to the previous two years.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Juarez Santiago United States Mexico March Border 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

3 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.