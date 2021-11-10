Illegal US Migration Grows Beyond Central America Triangle to Rest of Hemisphere - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ecuador leads Latin American and Caribbean nations as the source of illegal migrants targeting the southern US border, apart from the Central American triangle and Mexico, a report by the Pew Research Center said on Tuesday

"The number of encounters involving people from Ecuador, for example, increased more than eightfold, from 11,861 in fiscal 2020 to 95,692 in fiscal 2021. There were also stark increases in encounters involving people from Brazil (from 6,946 to 56,735), Nicaragua (from 2,123 to 49,841), Venezuela (from 1,227 to 47,752), Haiti (from 4,395 to 45,532) and Cuba (from 9,822 to 38,139)," the report said.

Economic, social and political instability in some of these countries likely played a role in the spike in encounters at the US-Mexico border last fiscal year. In Ecuador, widespread economic problems and the COVID-19 pandemic have led many migrants to make the journey north. Haiti, meanwhile, has faced a number of challenges in recent years, ranging from natural disasters to the assassination of its president in July, the report said.

Mexico was the single most common origin country for migrants encountered at the border in fiscal 2021. The Border Patrol reported 608,037 encounters with Mexican nationals last year, accounting for 37% of the total, the report added.

The increase in encounters at the US-Mexico border didn't just involve people from Latin America or the Caribbean region. The number of encounters involving people from Romania rose from 266 in fiscal 2020 to 4,029 in fiscal 2021, while the number involving people from Turkey increased from 67 to 1,366.

During the Trump administration a surge in migration was driven largely by the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - a surge that was largely halted by border control measures that President Joe Biden eliminated in the early days of his presidency. Since, illegal immigration has reached record levels that hit 1.7 million people in the first ten months of 2021.