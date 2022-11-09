Illinois County Says Connectivity Impacted by Cyber Attacks in Midterm Vote - County Clerk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Champaign County in the US state of Illinois believes that it has been targeted by alleged cyberattacks amid voting in the midterm elections and connectivity has been impacted, County Clerk Aaron Ammons said.

"The Champaign County Clerk's Office is aware of connectivity issues and computer server performance being impacted," Ammons said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Clerk's Office believes these are due to cyber-attacks on the network and servers."

Ammons said the Champaign County's website has been targeted by repeated distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, which were unsuccessful due to the reinforced security and response from the IT team.

"No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure," Ammons said.

"These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process. The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this."

Ammons also said that election judges and staff are doing their utmost to process the votes according to the requirements of election law despite the cyberattacks.

"We appreciate your patience and commitment to our democratic process. This is a developing situation, and we will have more information as it becomes available. Let me reiterate that we are committed to making sure every voter has a chance to cast their ballot so please stay in line," Ammons added.