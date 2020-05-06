UrduPoint.com
Illinois Medical Examiners To Review Deaths Since November For Signs Of COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

The Cook County medical researchers in the state of Illinois will investigate fatal cases dating back to November in search of any overlooked COVID-19 traces, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Cook County medical researchers in the state of Illinois will investigate fatal cases dating back to November in search of any overlooked COVID-19 traces, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to a spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner's Office, Natalia Derevyanny, the experts will look at deaths caused by heart attacks and pneumonia, as cited by the media outlet.

"We don't anticipate having [coronavirus] cases from November, but if we found that we had cases in November, we might want to look even earlier.

Again, we don't anticipate that, we just want to cover our bases and make sure that we have the most complete data we can for COVID-19," Derevyany was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

She added that the researchers would probe tissue samples to find out whether fatalities caused by pneumonia were viral and if heart attacks included thrombosis as a result of COVID-19 infection.

The state of Illinois registered its first coronavirus cases on March 16. To date, 1,922 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Chicago and Cook County.

