Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Gilbert Houngbo, the director-general of the UN International Labour Organization (ILO), commended Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in steering the future of the global labor market.

In statements to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) during the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) 2025 in Riyadh, Houngbo emphasized the comprehensive reforms outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at fostering a decent work environment. He highlighted the objectives of the Kingdom’s vision regarding enhancing market competitiveness and achieving sustainable economic development.

Houngbo underscored Saudi Arabia's success in transforming its labor market through a comprehensive array of qualitative reforms. These include the update of labor laws, the enhancement of occupational safety and health, besides the Kingdom’s efforts to boost employment opportunities for youth and women. He described these efforts as positioning the Kingdom as a global model for creating advanced and modern work environments.

The ILO chief remarked that the initiatives being undertaken by the Kingdom reflect a steadfast commitment to establishing a more flexible and equitable labor market, in line with the international standards that the ILO seeks.

He underscored Saudi Arabia's dedication to localizing jobs, empowering women, and investing in skill development, which collectively foster sustainable job opportunities and bolster economic growth. Furthermore, he noted the Kingdom's National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labor as a testament to its unwavering commitment to international labor standards, placing it at the forefront of countries championing fair and equitable workplaces.

Houngbo noted the Kingdom's leadership in digital transformation and its approach to addressing the challenges posed by climate change. He stressed that investments in modern technologies and sustainability initiatives position Saudi Arabia to spearhead global efforts toward a just transition to a sustainable economy that harmonizes development with social equity.

The Kingdom's investments in digitization and modern technologies are not solely about enhancing labor-market efficiency, the ILO chief said. They also contribute to creating more attractive and sustainable work environments, serving as a model for others to emulate globally, he stated.