ILO Decides To Suspend Cooperation With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 06:36 PM

The International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday that it is suspending cooperation with Russia over its "aggression" against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday that it is suspending cooperation with Russia over its "aggression" against Ukraine.

"Decides, while safeguarding the ILO's technical cooperation or assistance to all other countries within the purview of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, to temporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation, except for the purpose of humanitarian assistance, until a ceasefire is agreed and a peaceful resolution is implemented;" the ILO said in a statement.

