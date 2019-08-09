UrduPoint.com
ILO's Global Convention Against Harassment At Work Open For Ratification

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:18 PM

The International Labour Organization (ILO)'s global convention aimed at tackling sexual harassment and violence in the workplace was opened for ratification on Friday, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The International Labour Organization (ILO)'s global convention aimed at tackling sexual harassment and violence in the workplace was opened for ratification on Friday, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work said.

The convention was adopted at the ILO's session in Geneva last month. The UN agency was created in 1919 and has 187 countries as its members.

"Violence and harassment in the world of work are covered in new international labour standards, adopted at the Centenary International Labour Conference and now open for ratification by ILO member States," the EU agency said.

The legally binding pact defines "violence and harassment" as unacceptable behaviors that aim at or result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm, and acknowledges gender-based violence.

The document was created last year as a result of the #MeToo movement, which brought widespread sexual harassment to light. It aims to create rules that will protect employees from such practices during work-related trips, travel, training, events or social activities.

