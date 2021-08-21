Test flights of the Ilyushin Il-114-300 passenger airliner have been suspended in connection with the recent Il-112V crash, as the planes are equipped with similar engines, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021)

"It is necessary to analyze the details and circumstances of what happened to the Il-112V, including the analysis of objective data from the flight recorder. Therefore, test flights of the Il-114 prototype aircraft equipped with a similar power engine will not be conducted for some time," the corporation said.

The commission to investigate the incident has just started work, and it is too early to draw conclusions, it added.