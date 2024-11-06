'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US president

Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, capping a stunning comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House, declaring that he would stop wars amid raging conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, capping a stunning comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House, declaring that he would stop wars amid raging conflicts in the middle East and Ukraine.

Trump, 78, retook the White House on Wednesday by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, following a campaign of strong rhetoric against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in the presidential race, deepening the polarization in the country. (Electoral College is a body of people representing the 50 states of the US, who formally cast votes for the election of the president and vice president.)

The former president's victory in the battleground state of Wisconsin pushed him over the threshold. As of 5:45 a.m. local time (3:45 pm PST), Trump had won 279 electoral votes to Ms. Harris' 223 with several states yet to be counted. (A battleground state is where the number of Democratic and Republican voters is about the same, meaning that it could go either way.)

Trump also led Ms. Harris by about 5 million votes in the popular count.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I will not rest until I have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve," the Republican nominee said, promising a "golden age of America."

Although Trump made no mention of Israeli war in Gaza and Russia's war against Ukraine in his victory speech but said that the U.S. saw "no wars" during his first presidential term.

"We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump proclaimed.

"They said ‘he will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars."

"I think we’ve just witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history," Trump's running mate J.D. Vance said to the crowd of Republican voters.

"I think it's the U.S.'s best interest to get this war finished and just get it done, negotiate a deal," Trump said.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said.

Trump’s political career had appeared to be over after his claims of election fraud led a mob of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 defeat.

But he swept away challengers inside his own Republican Party and then beat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris by capitalizing on voter concerns about high prices and what Trump claimed was a rise in crime due to illegal immigration.

Harris did not speak to supporters who had gathered at her alma mater Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly later on Wednesday.

"We still have votes to count," he said.

Republicans won a U.S. Senate majority, but neither party appeared to have an edge in the fight for control of the House of Representatives where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.

Major stock markets around the world rallied following Trump's victory, and the Dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump since 2020.

Voters identified jobs and the economy as the country's most pressing problem, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls.

Many Americans remained frustrated by higher prices even amid record-high stock markets, fast-growing wages and low unemployment. With the administration of President Joe Biden taking much of the blame, a majority of voters said they trusted Trump more than Ms. Harris to address the issue.

Hispanics, traditionally Democratic voters, and lower-income households hit hardest by inflation helped fuel Trump's election victory. His loyal base of rural, white and non-college educated voters again showed up in force.

Muslim and Arab voters remained divided on the candidates as they accused both of blindly support Israeli war in Gaza that has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, most women and children, In the past, they were a solidly Democratic voting bloc, especially in the years following 9/11 and given Trump’s overtly anti-Muslim rhetoric.

But the Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC USA) endorsed Donald Trump, the former president.

Trump prevailed despite persistently low approval ratings. Impeached twice, he has been criminally indicted four times and found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation. He always maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated.

In May, Trump was convicted by a New York jury of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star.

His victory will have major implications for U.S. trade and climate change policies, the war in Ukraine, Americans' taxes and immigration.

Economists say his tariff proposals could spark a fiercer trade war with China and U.S. allies, while his pledges to reduce corporate taxes and implement a spate of new cuts could balloon U.S. debt.

Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation campaign targeting immigrants in the country illegally.

Vice President Harris fell short in her 15-week sprint as a candidate, failing to galvanize enough support to defeat Trump, who occupied the White House from 2017-2021, or to allay voters' concerns about the economy and immigration.

Ms. Harris had warned that Trump wanted unchecked presidential power and posed a danger to democracy.

Despite legal woes and controversies, Trump is only the second former president to win a second term after leaving the White House. The first was Grover Cleveland, who served two four-year terms starting in 1885 and 1893.

