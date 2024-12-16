'I'm Not Good Enough', Says Guardiola As Man City Slump Goes On
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:11 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pep Guardiola admitted he did not see Manchester City's staggering collapse in form coming after conceding twice late on to lose 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.
City have won just once in 11 games in all competitions, a run that includes eight defeats.
After an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles, City's defence of their crown looks over before Christmas.
Guardiola's men trail leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by nine points and sit outside the Champions League places in fifth.
"I don't have defence, I'm the boss, I'm the manager. I have to find a solution and I don't find a solution," said Guardiola.
"This is a big club, when you lose eight out of 11, something wrong is happening. What can I say? The schedule is tough, the injured players? No.
"I'm the boss, I'm the manager and I'm not good enough. It's as simple as that."
The manner of City's latest loss was one of the most damaging as the English champions were headed for a much-needed victory against their local rivals thanks to Josko Gvardiol's first-half header.
However, they self-imploded as Matheus Nunes' slack pass played in Amad Diallo and the Portuguese midfielder then chopped down the United winger in his attempt to make amends.
Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot to equalise on 88 minutes.
Diallo then raced onto a simple long ball over the top to complete a remarkable turnaround and deepen a spiralling crisis for the club that has dominated English football over the past decade.
"I am sitting here in the press conference because of what we have done in the past," added Guardiola.
"I knew that it would be a tough season. From the beginning, I said many times. even when we were winning.
"But I didn't expect it would be so hard, like it is right now."
kca/nr
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
'I'm not good enough', says Guardiola as Man City slump goes on7 minutes ago
-
Syria since Assad's overthrow: latest developments7 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina off pace in Serie A title race after Bologna defeat7 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary drone attack kills 38 people: activists8 minutes ago
-
UN envoy urges increased aid for Syria in Damascus visit; U.S. in contact with new leaders8 minutes ago
-
Israel aims to 'double population' in annexed Golan: PM8 minutes ago
-
Goggia bags Beaver Creek Super-G win8 minutes ago
-
Man Utd late show deepens Man City crisis8 minutes ago
-
Hundreds feared dead on Mayotte after Cyclone Chido8 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated38 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina off pace in Serie A title race after Bologna defeat38 minutes ago
-
Amorim said he 'believed' after dramatic Man Utd win in derby38 minutes ago