'I'm So Happy': Tears Of Joy, K-pop On Seoul Streets As Yoon Impeached
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Koreans wept and screamed with joy in freezing Seoul on Saturday as parliament voted to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.
Inside the ornate seat of South Korea's hard-won democracy, lawmakers voted 204 to 85 to impeach Yoon for his "insurrectionary" push to suspend civilian rule for the first time in more than four decades.
And outside the parliament, where police said at least 200,000 had gathered to call for his removal, K-pop tunes rang out and protesters hooted and hugged each other as his removal was confirmed.
"I'm so happy that it's hard to put into words," Yeo So-yeon, 31, told AFP.
"If it didn't happen tonight, I was planning to come every week anyway. It's meaningful to be present at such a historic, joyful moment," she said.
There were concert vibes as protesters sang "Into the New World" -- a K-pop song that became a protest anthem.
And despite the overwhelming crowd making it almost impossible to move, protesters waved their glow sticks, cheered, danced and jumped along to the music.
They then celebrated with Christmas carols, including "Silent Night".
"The moment the impeachment was officially announced, everyone started crying, including myself," Seong Jeong-lim, 42, said.
"We are the true owners of this country.
"
"Isn't it amazing that we, the people, have pulled this off together?" Choi Jung-ha, 52, who danced in the street after the vote, told AFP.
- 'A better future' -
Thousands had gathered ahead of the vote in front of the National Assembly, with the sounds of K-pop bangers like Psy's "Gangnam Style" ringing out.
A group of mothers also arranged diaper changing stations and warm tents for young children to play in.
"I want to give them a better future, like any other parent wants," said Kim Ji-woo, pointing to her 18-month-old twins.
"I hope they'll be able to witness history," she added.
Kim Deuk-yun, 58, held a flag that read: "National Weekend Climbers Association".
"I was supposed to go hiking today, as I do every weekend. I really do love hiking," he told AFP.
"But I came here instead to support my fellow citizens."
Jung Yoon, 18, was carrying a flag that read "National Romantic Pirate Corp."
"I made this flag because I love the musical called 'Pirates', and I'm here with my friends who also enjoy musicals," she told AFP.
"Of course, the main reason I'm here is to call for Yoon's impeachment, but it's also wonderful to be with people who share my passions."
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From World
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte2 minutes ago
-
'I'm so happy': tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached2 minutes ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid2 minutes ago
-
Shopping spree in Syria's former rebel heartland22 minutes ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte1 hour ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte2 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to impeachment2 hours ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill another 30 Palestinians in Gaza amid degenerating situation2 hours ago
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally4 hours ago