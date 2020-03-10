Italians were adapting Tuesday to the government's new motto: "I'm staying at home", with streets, squares and cafes eerily quiet as the government battles to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Italians were adapting Tuesday to the government's new motto: "I'm staying at home", with streets, squares and cafes eerily quiet as the government battles to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Milan's famous Piazza del Duomo was almost totally deserted, with trams also running virtually empty through the city centre.

On Rome's central Piazza Venezia, where dozens of taxis would normally be waiting to ferry around tourists and locals alike, just two were taking fares on Tuesday morning.

Still on the capital's roads was 48-year-old driver Andrea. He had finally got hold of a mask but told AFP there was "barely any movement" anymore, and no fares to be had from tourists.

Only a handful of sightseers could be seen in Rome's historic centre, far fewer than would normally turn out in the crisp, early spring sunshine.

However, some Italians still considered their travel to be essential. There was normal traffic in evidence on Tuesday morning on the Via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the main arteries into the capital.

The measures announced late on Monday include limiting travel, halting publicgatherings and sports competitions, as well as closing schools and universities acrossthe country.