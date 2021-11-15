UrduPoint.com

'I'm Willing' To Run For Brazil President, Says Lula

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:40 PM

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lula

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he is ready to stand for election to take back the reins from his far-right successor, Jair Bolsonaro

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he is ready to stand for election to take back the reins from his far-right successor, Jair Bolsonaro.

But while declaring "I'm willing, I'm motivated, I'm in good health" to be a candidate, Lula said he would only make his decision early next year, months before the October 2022 election.

Speaking in Brussels at a media conference in the European Parliament, alongside the head of the legislature's Socialists and Democrats grouping, Lula, 75, made his opinion of Bolsonaro clear.

"Bolsonaro is a copy of Trump," Lula said, disparaging the former US leader, Donald Trump.

"He's a poor copy of Trump. But Bolsonaro doesn't think, he doesn't have any ideas," Lula said, accusing his successor of ensuring that all the beneficial legacies from Lula's era in power were "torn down".

Lula, a former trade union leader who was president between 2003 and 2010, is credited with a hefty lead way ahead of Bolsonaro in voter intention polls.

In Brussels, he again dismissed as "persecution" graft charges that landed him in prison during the last election, in 2018, but which were overturned this year by Brazil's supreme court.

Since being freed, Lula has cut a figure as a presidential candidate-in-waiting for next year's polls.

He said of his Workers Party: "We need to have someone who stands, we need to win the elections. And at the same time, we have to rebuild Brazil."He added that, "in February or March, I will decide whether I stand or not. It depends on whether the party wants me to be a candidate."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Poor Parliament Trump Brussels Same Lead Brazil February March October Democrats 2018 Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Explor ..

Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

23 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

25 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From ..

Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.