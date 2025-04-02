Open Menu

'Image Whisperers' Bring Vision To The Blind At Red Cross Museum

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) "They are our eyes," said Karin happily after releasing the arm of one of the specialised "image whisperers" guiding her and other blind people around Geneva's Red Cross museum.

The museum has been offering its new image prompter service to the visually impaired since late last year.

Karin, who did not want to give her last name, was one of four blind visitors to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum on the last Sunday in March.

The middle-aged woman, who was blinded by illness in her teens, said she was thrilled with her appointed whisperer, Alice Baronnet.

"It was great!" she said after the visit.

"Just a wonderful experience, a wonderful encounter."

Baronnet, a spokeswoman for the museum who was among nearly 30 art specialists, guides and artists who last October underwent the necessary training to become an image prompter, was also happy with the experience.

"It's very important for us to be as inclusive as possible," she told AFP.

During the visit, each pair moved around at will.

Entering a darkened room with black walls, Waltraud Quiblier, a retired teacher who gradually lost her vision, listened intently to her whisperer, Cecile Crassier Mokdad.

Holding Quiblier's arm, the professional guide described the scene.

"There's a large sculpture depicting the founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant, sitting at his desk on an inclined plane," she said.

"The sculpture is all white. It's quite realistic."

A little further along, she invited Quiblier to reach out and feel a giant off-white foot towering three metres in the air, describing the images scrolling on the floor below, depicting the horrors of war.

"You have to say what you see, to leave room for interpretation," Crassier Mokdad explained.

Around a dozen cultural institutions in Switzerland currently benefit from the image prompter service established by the Red Cross museum.

