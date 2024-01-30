Open Menu

'Imagine Picasso' To Be Held In Riyadh This February

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

'Imagine Picasso' to be held in Riyadh this February

The Visual Arts Commission will hold at the Laysen Valley Complex here the international interactive art event “Imagine Picasso”, from February 3 to March 3

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Visual Arts Commission will hold at the Laysen Valley Complex here the international interactive art event “Imagine Picasso”, from February 3 to March 3.

The exhibition aims to provide a unique artistic experience that will boost the Saudi art scene and increase local cultural awareness about visual arts through presenting the immense contribution and prolific career of the late artist Pablo Picasso, a pioneer of Cubism and Modernism.

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend this immersive art exhibition celebrating one of the most important modern artists. It is designed as a unique artistic journey that presents Picasso's creative work through a distinct, interactive, lens that encourages the audience to explore the vast artistic universe of this painter and enables them to interact with his paintings and works in a truly memorable manner.

The display goes beyond the traditional exhibition format, providing a unique opportunity to discover the creative geniality of Picasso, a pivotal artist in the 20th century.

It will deploy the most advanced technology to revive over 200 of Picasso's creations, giving visitors a unique and rich artistic experience and enabling them to gain a new understanding of Picasso's world.

This exhibition HAS been held successfully in a number of major cities across the globe, including San Francisco, Lyon, Toronto, and Madrid, attracting praise and huge attention from the public and the international media.

The Visual Arts Commission hosts this international event as part of its efforts to develop the visual arts sector and provide a distinctive experience for art enthusiasts and ?alike.

Tickets will be available through official online channels or at the exhibition.

