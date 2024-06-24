Imam Mohammed Bin Saud Islamic University Registers ‘X-ray Film’ Patent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Riyadh-based Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office the patent of an invention by the Department of Biology, College of Science, utilizing X-ray film.
The patent was recognized based on the biological materials and the methodology used in the research. The environment-friendly invention entails the manufacture of biodegradable organic nano-biofilms that would replace the synthetic membranes currently used in laboratories, surgery, biomedicine, bioengineering and dentistry.
The registration follows the patent filing and registration program initiative launched by the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
