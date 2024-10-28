Open Menu

Imam Of Prophet's Mosque Lectures At Sultan Murat II Mosque In Rožaje

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje

Rožaje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Imam and Khatib of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Muhanna, gave a scientific lecture at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje during his visit to Montenegro. This was part of the Two Holy Mosques' imams' visits to foreign countries, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

In the lecture, Al-Muhanna discussed that faith is words and deeds translated into a Muslim's behavior and actions. He pointed out that Islam's moderation is featured through tolerance and mercy, which are essential to follow, as stated in the Holy Quran. He also underlined the rejection of extremism and fanaticism.

Al-Muhanna called for upholding the values that enhance peaceful coexistence between Muslims and others, referring to the six pillars of faith in islam.

Related Topics

Visit Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

21 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From World