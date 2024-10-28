Imam Of Prophet's Mosque Lectures At Sultan Murat II Mosque In Rožaje
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Rožaje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Imam and Khatib of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Muhanna, gave a scientific lecture at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje during his visit to Montenegro. This was part of the Two Holy Mosques' imams' visits to foreign countries, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.
In the lecture, Al-Muhanna discussed that faith is words and deeds translated into a Muslim's behavior and actions. He pointed out that Islam's moderation is featured through tolerance and mercy, which are essential to follow, as stated in the Holy Quran. He also underlined the rejection of extremism and fanaticism.
Al-Muhanna called for upholding the values that enhance peaceful coexistence between Muslims and others, referring to the six pillars of faith in islam.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..7 minutes ago
-
China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia8 minutes ago
-
Record-Breaking night at Saudi Falcon Auction17 minutes ago
-
Ancestry fuels 'special relationship' with US in northeast England17 minutes ago
-
After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?17 minutes ago
-
Climate change-worsened floods wreak havoc in Africa27 minutes ago
-
15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies28 minutes ago
-
Burundi's Vice President Arrives in Riyadh for FII837 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre37 minutes ago
-
Uruguay heads for run-off vote in presidential race48 minutes ago
-
Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday48 minutes ago
-
Centre-left opposition triumphs in Lithuania election1 hour ago