Rožaje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Imam and Khatib of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Muhanna, gave a scientific lecture at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje during his visit to Montenegro. This was part of the Two Holy Mosques' imams' visits to foreign countries, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

In the lecture, Al-Muhanna discussed that faith is words and deeds translated into a Muslim's behavior and actions. He pointed out that Islam's moderation is featured through tolerance and mercy, which are essential to follow, as stated in the Holy Quran. He also underlined the rejection of extremism and fanaticism.

Al-Muhanna called for upholding the values that enhance peaceful coexistence between Muslims and others, referring to the six pillars of faith in islam.