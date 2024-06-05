Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Authority celebrates World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority marked World Environment Day 2024, themed "Our land. Our future", highlighting, on social media platforms, the environmental threats of desertification, drought, neglect, deforestation, overgrazing, and littering.

The authority stressed the importance of nature reserves and rehabilitation programs to preserving the environment. These efforts aim to restore ecological balance and allow nature to flourish without human intervention.

Driven by its commitment to raising awareness, the authority strives to improve the quality of life and achieve environmental sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.