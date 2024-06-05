Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Authority Celebrates World Environment Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Rafha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority marked World Environment Day 2024, themed "Our land. Our future", highlighting, on social media platforms, the environmental threats of desertification, drought, neglect, deforestation, overgrazing, and littering.
The authority stressed the importance of nature reserves and rehabilitation programs to preserving the environment. These efforts aim to restore ecological balance and allow nature to flourish without human intervention.
Driven by its commitment to raising awareness, the authority strives to improve the quality of life and achieve environmental sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From World
-
Syrian arrested after shooting near US embassy in Beirut: army11 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates King of Denmark on Constitution Day20 minutes ago
-
Tearful Amanda Knox blames Italian police for murder case slander20 minutes ago
-
India's Modi in talks with allies after close election win30 minutes ago
-
Chinese commerce minister meets with Portuguese economy minister31 minutes ago
-
China felicitates India's National Democratic Alliance on election victory40 minutes ago
-
Modi wins again but stumbles over India's jobs crisis50 minutes ago
-
Eight students injured in school bus-truck collision in Myanmar's Yangon50 minutes ago
-
Biden in France to mark D-Day anniversary under Ukraine shadow50 minutes ago
-
Candidate for Germany's far-right AfD wounded in clash50 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka remains dedicated to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 204051 minutes ago
-
Europe's long-delayed Ariane 6 rocket set for July 9 launch1 hour ago