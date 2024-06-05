Open Menu

Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Authority Celebrates World Environment Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Authority celebrates World Environment Day

Rafha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority marked World Environment Day 2024, themed "Our land. Our future", highlighting, on social media platforms, the environmental threats of desertification, drought, neglect, deforestation, overgrazing, and littering.

The authority stressed the importance of nature reserves and rehabilitation programs to preserving the environment. These efforts aim to restore ecological balance and allow nature to flourish without human intervention.

Driven by its commitment to raising awareness, the authority strives to improve the quality of life and achieve environmental sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Related Topics

World Social Media Drought Saudi

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

9 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

18 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

18 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

18 hours ago

More Stories From World