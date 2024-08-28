IMBRICS Forum 2024 Begins In Moscow With Iran In Attendance
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 6th edition of International Municipal BRICS Forum (IMBRICS Forum 2024) opened in the Russian capital on Tuesday with the presence of representatives from Iran.
Mehdi Chamran, the chairman of Tehran city council, is scheduled to give speeches at the opening session and other meetings due to be held as part of the event.
Some other members of Tehran city council, as well as Rahim Shoughi, the Mayor of Rasht, and a city council member of the northern Iranian city are also present at the forum.
The two-day event will focus on cooperation between the municipalities of member countries on different international, economic, digital technology, industry, energy, urban infrastructure, transportation, environment, health, science, culture, sports and tourism areas.
The current edition of the event prioritizes addressing climate change concerns.
The first edition of IMBRICS Forum was held in St. Petersburg in September 2019.
