Open Menu

'Imbued With Flamenco': Spain's Farruquito Takes Hong Kong Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:00 AM

'Imbued with flamenco': Spain's Farruquito takes Hong Kong stage

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) As heir to one of Spain's most renowned flamenco dynasties, dancer Farruquito pairs furious footwork with strumming syncopated beats and verve -- bringing the art form's "way of life" to global audiences.

His real name is Juan Manuel Fernandez Montoya, and at 41, he has followed the steps of his grandfather, legendary dancer El Farruco.

"I was born imbued with flamenco because my family is one of the important houses of flamenco, the Farrucos," Farruquito tells AFP in an interview, beaming with pride.

"My grandfather -- the maestro -- my mother, my aunt, my brothers, my cousins, my father who sang. I was born and the soundtrack of my days was flamenco."

Now he's bringing that soundtrack -- and his impassioned stage presence -- to Hong Kong, where his show has three performances this weekend as part of an arts festival.

Visiting the city for the first time, Farruquito said his performance in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre would hold some traditional elements, "but with a modern update".

An art form that fuses song, dance and emotive showmanship, it was declared by UNESCO an intangible cultural heritage for Andalusia, a region on Spain's southern coast.

But the dance waltzes across borders, attracting aspiring foot-tappers to popular classes from Bangkok to Tokyo -- and now drawing curious audiences in Hong Kong.

"There are a lot of people from Asia who do it very well because they are very disciplined.

They have a lot of respect for it."

But to truly experience it, one must be "up close to it", he said.

"Flamenco is not just a music -- it is a culture, it is a way of life."

- 'Stay on stage forever' -

Born to a Romani family full of artists and musicians, Farruquito was declared a child prodigy when he shared the stage with his grandfather on Broadway in New York at the age of five.

By 18, he was declared "one of the great flamenco dancers of this new century" by The New York Times -- and anointed the presumptive heir to El Farruco's legacy after his grandfather passed away in 1997.

But his meteoric rise came to a sudden halt in 2004 when he fatally ran over a pedestrian in Spain and fled the scene.

Sentenced to three years in prison, he was released in 2010 -- and fearful for the end of his dancing days.

"For a long time, they erased me from the map. But it was understandable at that moment," he said.

The dancer has since rediscovered his place on stage, though he still feels the responsibility of his grandfather's legacy -- and pre-performance nerves -- three decades into his career.

"There are times when right before going on stage, I want to go home and go to bed," Farruquito said.

"But there are other times when I want to stay on stage forever -- I want to die there."

Related Topics

Century Music Hong Kong Tokyo Bangkok New York Spain Family From Asia

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

10 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

10 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

10 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

11 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

11 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

11 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

11 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

11 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

11 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

11 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

11 hours ago

More Stories From World