IMCTC launches program to combat terrorism in Sahel countries with Saudi support

NOUAKCHOTT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) has launched its program to combat terrorism in the Sahel countries in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

According to the SPA, the launch was attended by Mauritanian Minister of Defense Hanena Ould Sidi and IMCTC Secretary-General Major General Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi. It was also attended by a large group of officials from the Mauritanian government, including the ministers of interior, justice, Islamic affairs, culture, and communication, as well as ambassadors from the IMCTC member states and supporting countries.

In his speech during the ceremony, Mauritania's defense minister emphasized that terrorism is a real challenge and a grave threat to humanity, particularly in the Sahel region. Minister Hanena stressed the importance of collective efforts to make the program launched by the IMCTC a significant initiative.

Meanwhile, the IMCTC secretary-general stated that the program represents a cornerstone in combating terrorism and enhancing regional stability. He highlighted that it reflects the IMCTC’s comprehensive vision to counter terrorism in all its forms, aligning with the needs of the Sahel countries, and focusing on four pillars: ideological, media, countering terrorism financing, and military.

Major General Al-Moghedi emphasized that the Sahel countries are a crucial focal point in the fight against terrorism, and that the IMCTC’s commitment to this region reflects its belief in the importance of partnership and cooperation to achieve security and peace.

He also noted that the programs being launched mark the beginning of a new phase of joint efforts aimed at building sustainable local capabilities that empower communities to effectively confront terrorist challenges.

Their remarks were preceded by an introductory film about the IMCTC, which was established at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and announced by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in December 2015.

The IMCTC aims to achieve global leadership in the fight against terrorism through organized collective action. As of 2024, the IMCTC has 42 member countries.

The event also featured an introductory film about the program, which will span five years, starting in its first year in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The program includes 239 activities aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the agencies and administrations responsible for combating terrorism, strengthening their capabilities to address its menace, countering terrorist ideologies, and raising awareness about its dangers.

The program is supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Minister of Defense and Chairman of the IMCTC’s Defense Ministers Council Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announcing during the second meeting of the coalition’s defense ministers in Riyadh on February 3, 2024, that the Kingdom will contribute SAR 100 million to fund initiatives within the IMCTC.

Additionally, he stated that Saudi Arabia will provide 46 training programs across the IMCTC’s areas of work, as part of its contribution alongside member countries to implement the coalition’s initiatives.