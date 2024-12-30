Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Major General Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Monday welcomed a delegation of students from the National Defense Program at Qatar's Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies to the IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Major General Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Monday welcomed a delegation of students from the National Defense Program at Qatar's Joaan Bin Jassim academy for Defense Studies to the IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh.

During the visit, the delegation received a briefing on the IMCTC's operational framework, strategic initiatives, and efforts across its four key counter-terrorism domains: ideology, communications, combating terrorism financing, and military.

These efforts aim to enhance cooperation and coordination among member states, guided by the principles of legitimacy, independence, coordination, and participation, while ensuring all coalition activities align with international laws, norms, and regulations.