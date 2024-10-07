IMCTC Secretary General meets with Yemeni Minister of Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) met here on Monday with Yemen's Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Mohsen Muhammad Al-Daari and his delegation at the IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Secretary General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) met here on Monday with Yemen's Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Mohsen Muhammad Al-Daari and his delegation at the IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh.

Their discussions centered on mutual interests and strategies to bolster cooperation.

During the meeting, the delegation learned about IMCTC's anti-terrorism efforts, covering ideological, media, financial, and military aspects. They discussed how the coalition coordinates global efforts and shared leaflets promoting awareness of extremism's dangers and the importance of peace.

The minister highly valued the coalition's training programs and academic contributions that enhance the skills of member state representatives. He also acknowledged the IMCTC's efforts in coordinating international initiatives against terrorism and extremism.

Al-Moghedi expressed gratitude to the minister and his delegation, commending the Yemeni government's efforts in fighting terrorism and tackling major challenges in partnership with the Arab coalition.