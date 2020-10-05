UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Accord Needed For Economic "certainty", Says Argentine President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:24 PM

IMF accord needed for economic

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday said reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the country's more than 44 billion U.S. dollars in foreign debt "is basically necessary to provide economic certainty

BUENOS AIRES(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday said reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the country's more than 44 billion U.S. Dollars in foreign debt "is basically necessary to provide economic certainty." In an interview with the daily Clarin, Fernandez said he was confident the South American country will reach an agreement with the IMF "as soon as possible." "I have had many conversations recently with (managing director of the IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and I have the impression that she sees the difficulties that exist in Argentina better than anyone," said the president.

A new agreement with the IMF "clears up many doubts, which I do not have, but that some sectors of the economy do," said Fernandez.

"The Argentine economy was in intensive care and then on top of that we got the corona-virus. Everything became much more difficult," he acknowledged, adding there are "signs of improvement." An IMF mission is set to arrive in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to agree on a payment program for the 44.1 billion dollars Argentina owes the lender.

Argentina's economy could shrink by 10.5 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Related Topics

IMF Buenos Aires Argentina Sunday Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For ..

18 minutes ago

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

35 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

40 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

53 minutes ago

Indonesian Armed Forces create new combat division ..

1 minute ago

Outgoing naval chief calls on PM

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.