IMF Adds 6-Month Extension Of Higher Access Limits Amid Pandemic Disruptions - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund will provide a six-month extension of high access limits for financial support during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the institution said in a press release.

"They supported the proposal for a six‘month extension of higher access limits under the regular window of the RFI [Rapid Financing Instrument] and the exogenous shocks window of the RCF [Rapid Credit Facility], with annual and cumulative access limits remaining at 100 percent of quota and 150 percent of quota, respectively, through April 6, 2021," the release said on Monday.

The release added there was broad agreement on the executive board that the extension was justified to provide the IMF with flexibility to support urgent balance of payments needs due to pandemic‘related economic disruptions.

The release said that as of August 31, 69 members have received financial support through the IMF's emergency financing instruments since the beginning of the pandemic. Three-quarters of the member states received support at the higher levels made possible by the increase in the access limits, the release said.

