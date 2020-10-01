UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Agrees $6.5 Bn Ecuador Loan To Fight Virus Downturn

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:13 PM

IMF agrees $6.5 bn Ecuador loan to fight virus downturn

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had approved a $6.5 billion loan for Ecuador to help the country deal with the shock of the Covid-19 crisis

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had approved a $6.5 billion loan for Ecuador to help the country deal with the shock of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Washington-based lender's executive board said it would immediately disburse $2 billion for budget support as part of a 27-month arrangement through an Extended Fund Facility.

"The program aims to protect lives and livelihoods in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to support efforts to stabilize the economy," the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF and Quito reached an agreement on the loan in late August to complement a $643 million emergency loan it provided in May.

The funding is meant to expand coverage of social assistance programs, ensure fiscal and debt sustainability, and strengthen domestic institutions, the statement said.

Ecuador has been hard hit by the pandemic, as well as a fall in the price of oil, its main export. The economy was already in recession at the turn of the year and contracted 2.3 percent in January-March before shrinking more than 12 percent in the second quarter.

The government of President Lenin Moreno in late July reached an agreement on $17.4 billion in debt that reduced the South American nation's capital and interest payments.

Ecuador has registered more than 135,000 cases of coronavirus, including 11,355 deaths, according to a tally by AFP.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Budget Oil Quito Price Ecuador May July August Government Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

10 minutes ago

Japan eases entry restrictions for medium, long-te ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Weakens Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners, ..

3 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims over 1,500 more lives in Brazil ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.