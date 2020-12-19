IMF Allows Egypt to Draw $1.6Bln in Economic Support Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release that it has completed a review that clears the way for Egypt to draw $1.67 billion in economic support.

"The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed today the first review of Egypt's economic reform program supported by a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), allowing the authorities to draw SDR 1,158.

04 million (about US$1.67 billion)," the release said on Friday.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said in the release that Egypt has managed its economy well amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and is one of the few countries with a positive growth rate this year.

Egypt's economic recovery, however, is still at risk as a second wave of the pandemic sweeps through the country, Sayeh added.