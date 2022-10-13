UrduPoint.com

IMF Announces New Resilience Trust To Help Vulnerable Countries Meet Long-Term Challenges

Published October 13, 2022

IMF Announces New Resilience Trust to Help Vulnerable Countries Meet Long-Term Challenges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has launched a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to support vulnerable countries meet their long-term challenges, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"I am delighted to announce that the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) has become operational. Today, I notified the Executive board that with our fundraising to date, the RST is ready to start lending operations," Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday.

Georgieva explained that the RST is the first IMF tool to provide long-term affordable financing for supporting countries in such issues like climate change and pandemics, and to help maintain longer-term economic and financial stability.

Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan and Spain provided a total of $20 billion in their first contributions to the RST.

"This first round of RST resources represents just over half of the total of current RST pledges of SDR 29 billion (US$ 37 billion) from 13 countries. Further contributions are expected to become effective in early 2023 once countries have completed their domestic procedures, ensuring the RST is in a strong position to meet demand for RSF arrangements in the coming years," Georgieva said.

Additional countries are expected to join the initiative over time, Georgieva added.

