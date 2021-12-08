(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Magdalena Andersson, the new Swedish prime minister, will quit the International Monetary Fund's steering committee by the end of December, the lender said

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Magdalena Andersson, the new Swedish prime minister, will quit the International Monetary Fund's steering committee by the end of December, the lender said.

"Magdalena Andersson, currently Prime Minister of Sweden and previously Minister for Finance, has indicated her intention to relinquish her duties as Chair of the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee," the IMF said.

The 54-year-old was appointed last December to chair the IMF's group of 24 finance ministers and central bankers who provide guidance for the Washington-based organization.

Her three-year term began in January of this year.

"Ms. Andersson's time as Chair was productive and successful, with key accomplishments including the extraordinary pandemic-related support to the IMF membership," the IMF said in a statement.

Andersson is the first woman to head the IMF steering committee and the Swedish government, although her premiership was interrupted for several days in November after her minority government's coalition partners briefly quit over a budget vote.