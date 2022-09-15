IMF Appoints New Mission Chief in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed British citizen Gavin Gray, who was previously responsible for the organization's relations with Iraq, as its new mission chief for Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Thursday.

"Mr. Gavin Gray, a UK national, has been appointed the IMF mission chief for Ukraine. Mr. Gray has extensive experience working on emerging markets. He replaces Ms. Ivanna Vladkova Hollar as the mission chief, effective September 20, 2022," Stepanyan said in a statement published by the IMF.

Vladkova Hollar has led the IMF mission in Ukraine and, accordingly, negotiations for the country's loans since May 2020.

Gray, in turn, served as IMF mission chief for Iraq from 2018-2020 ” in times when the Iraqi government needed additional funding to rebuild the country after the destructive war following the US invasion in 2003. Now, Gray will handle the long-term lending program for Ukraine that was announced by the IMF earlier in September.