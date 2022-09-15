UrduPoint.com

IMF Appoints New Mission Chief In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IMF Appoints New Mission Chief in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed British citizen Gavin Gray, who was previously responsible for the organization's relations with Iraq, as its new mission chief for Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Thursday.

"Mr. Gavin Gray, a UK national, has been appointed the IMF mission chief for Ukraine. Mr. Gray has extensive experience working on emerging markets. He replaces Ms. Ivanna Vladkova Hollar as the mission chief, effective September 20, 2022," Stepanyan said in a statement published by the IMF.

Vladkova Hollar has led the IMF mission in Ukraine and, accordingly, negotiations for the country's loans since May 2020.

Gray, in turn, served as IMF mission chief for Iraq from 2018-2020 ” in times when the Iraqi government needed additional funding to rebuild the country after the destructive war following the US invasion in 2003. Now, Gray will handle the long-term lending program for Ukraine that was announced by the IMF earlier in September.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Iraq United Kingdom May September 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

43 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

43 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

56 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

1 hour ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.