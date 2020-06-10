IMF Approves 18-Month $5Bln Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement that it has approved an 18-month stand-by arrangement for Ukraine providing Kiev access to about $5 billion.

"The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today an 18-month Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine, with access equivalent to SDR 3.

6 billion (about US$5 billion or 179 percent of quota)," the statement said on Tuesday.

The IMF said the approval of the new stand-by agreement enables the immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion for Ukraine.