IMF Approves $189.5Mln Disbursement to Tajikistan to Cope With COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Tajikistan will receive an emergency cash infusion of nearly $190 million to fund increased health spending and to stabilize its economy during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The IMF Executive board approved a disbursement of US$189.5 million for budget support to help Tajikistan meet urgent balance of payments and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. "To preserve macroeconomic stability, the authorities are taking steps to increase health spending, strengthen social protection for vulnerable groups, and support businesses during the shock.

"

The IMF expects Tajikistan's economy to shrink 2 percent this year, with the annual budget deficit to rise to 7.7 percent of GDP, the release said.

The nation's economy has been hit especially hard by virus-related disruptions in trade and transportation, as well as a sharp drop in remittances from citizens working in other countries, the release added.

The IMF has said it expects to disburse about $100 billion to 102 nations that have requested help with the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Officials have said the agency has resources to provide up to $1 trillion in aid.