IMF Approves $226 Million Funding for Cameroon Amid COVID-19, Oil Price Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has approved $226 million in funding for Cameroon to help the West African country mitigate the financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and global slump in oil prices.

"The IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility of $226 million to support the authorities' efforts in addressing Cameroon's urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices," the IMF said in a statement.

Cameroon ranks 52nd among world oil producers and used to pump about 92.5 million barrels per day of crude.

The Paris-based International Energy International Agency estimates that the COVID-19 has cost the global oil market some 30 percent of its typical 100 million barrels per day of demand.

US crude prices have fallen more than 65 percent on the year, trading on Tuesday at under $20 per barrel, while Brent, the global benchmark for oil, is down 60 percent at under $27 per barrel.

The IMF said earlier this month it was providing some $100 billion as a short-term liquidity line to more than 100 countries requiring emergency financing due to hardship caused by the COVID-19.

Africa alone faced a budget shortfall of $44 billion, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement on April 17.