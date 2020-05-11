UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $2.77 Bn Emergency Virus Loan For Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

IMF approves $2.77 bn emergency virus loan for Egypt

The IMF board approved $2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on Monday, to help the country deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The IMF board approved $2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on Monday, to help the country deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had seen a "remarkable turnaround" prior to the COVID-19 shock, under a fund-supported economic reform program, but that progress is now threatened, the IMF said in a statement.

The emergency funding will help finance "targeted and temporary spending, aimed at containing and mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic," First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said.

Related Topics

IMF Egypt Threatened Progress Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

14 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

4 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

4 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

4 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.