IMF Approves $309Mln Emergency Disbursement For Mozambique To Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

IMF Approves $309Mln Emergency Disbursement for Mozambique to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) An emergency disbursement of $309 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rapid credit facility to Mozambique will help the nation address a balance of payments crisis and other budget needs stemming from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the IMF Executive board announced in a press release on Friday.

"Mozambique is expected to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery following two powerful tropical cyclones that struck in 2019. The IMF's emergency financial support under the Rapid Credit Facility, along with the additional donor grant financing it will help to catalyze, will contribute to addressing Mozambique's urgent balance of payments needs generated by the pandemic," IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said in the release.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant emerging economic disruptions in services, transport, agriculture, manufacturing and communications coupled with a much worse external environment affecting export-oriented sectors, such as mining, the release noted.

The IMF credited Mozambique with steps already taken to address the pandemic, including increased budgets for health and other social services, additional support for small business, reduced interest rates and by supplying additional liquidity in both local and foreign currencies to financial markets, the release said.

