IMF approves $400 mn aid program for Moldova

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:36 AM

The IMF board on Tuesday approved a $400 million, 40-month loan deal for Moldova to help the poor European nation continue its recovery from the pandemic crisis

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The IMF board on Tuesday approved a $400 million, 40-month loan deal for Moldova to help the poor European nation continue its recovery from the pandemic crisis.

The International Monetary Fund will immediately release close to $80 million to the country, the statement said.

Wedged between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is seeing a rapid economic rebound, with the IMF projecting growth of 7.5 percent this year, but the country also is dealing with rising inflation, including higher energy prices, and increased government debt.

The former Soviet nation last month rushed to meet a deadline to pay $74 million in outstanding payments to Russia's Gazprom, which threatened to cut off gas supplies.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said authorities have made "commendable progress." "However, the Covid-19 pandemic, drought in 2020, and the ongoing surge in global energy prices, have slowed economic activity, intensified downside risks, and complicated policy making," he said.

He added that despite international aid "Moldova remains among the poorest countries in Europe, with long-standing governance and structural weaknesses."The government will need a "strong policy mix" that carefully balances social spending and development objectives, allowing it to catch up to European peers and attract foreign investment, he said.

