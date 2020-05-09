UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $43.4Mln For Djibouti To Back COVID-19 Response, Service Debt - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

IMF Approves $43.4Mln for Djibouti to Back COVID-19 Response, Service Debt - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Djibouti will receive a $43.4 million emergency disbursement to support the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release on Friday.

"The IMF Executive board approved a US$43.4 million loan to Djibouti to support the authorities' response to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as debt relief under the CCRT, which will generate additional resources of US$ 2.3 million over the next five months, and potentially up to US$ 8.2 million over the next 23 months," the release said.

CCRT, or the Catastrophe Containment Relief Trust provides grants for debt relief to poor countries hit by catastrophic national disasters or public health emergencies, according to an IMF website.

Djibouti's economy is projected to contract by 1 percent in 2020 and lower exports of services and foreign direct investment have opened up an urgent balance of payments financing need of the order $164 million, the release said.

The pandemic has also created urgent spending needs, including in the health sector, and is set to affect negatively government revenue, the release added.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Exports Poor Djibouti 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Trump Visits WWII Memorial to Commemorate Victory ..

4 seconds ago

Venezuela charges two Americans with 'terrorism, c ..

6 seconds ago

Italy virus death toll passes 30,000

8 seconds ago

Tanzania receives Madagascar's anti-virus potion

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.