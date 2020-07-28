UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $4.3Bln In COVID-19 Emergency Support For South Africa - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

IMF Approves $4.3Bln in COVID-19 Emergency Support for South Africa - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has approved $4.3 billion as emergency COVID-19 funding to help South Africa balance its economy and meet payment obligations amid challenges posed by the pandemic.

"The IMF approved US$4.3 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities' efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock," the world funding body said in a statement.

The IMF said the viral outbreak has caused severe structural constraints to South Africa's growth, weakening economic activity that heightened unemployment, poverty, and income inequalities despite significant government spending.

"Once the pandemic is behind, there is a pressing need to ensure debt sustainability and implement structural reforms to support the recovery and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth," the IMF said. "The Rapid Financing Instrument (is) to meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19."

The virus has infected more than 445,000 South Africans and killed nearly 6,800, according to John Hopkins University data.

Related Topics

IMF World South Africa From Government Billion

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

36 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

1 hour ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

1 hour ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.