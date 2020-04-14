UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $442Mln Emergency Disbursement To Senegal To Address COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:40 AM

IMF Approves $442Mln Emergency Disbursement to Senegal to Address COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Senegal won access to emergency financial assistance worth nearly half-a-billion Dollars to attempt to recover its deteriorating economy due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board announced in a press release.

"The approval of the request from Senegal will make available US$442 million to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument and will provide much-needed liquidity to support the authorities' response to the crisis," the release said on Monday.

The IMF Executive Board approved $294.7 million from the Rapid Financing Instrument in addition to a $147.4 million disbursement from its Rapid Credit Facility, the release said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Senegal, creating an urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal financing need amid increased health spending and other measures such as food aid, suspension of utility bill payments and targeted tax relief, according to the release.

Related Topics

IMF Senegal From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

2 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.