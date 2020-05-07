UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $490Mln Emergency Disbursement For Uganda's Battle Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

IMF Approves $490Mln Emergency Disbursement for Uganda's Battle Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Uganda will receive nearly a half-billion Dollars in emergency relief to help battle the coronavirus and economic fallout from the disease, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"To address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$491.5 million emergency assistance for Uganda under the Rapid Credit Facility. The authorities have timely scaled up health spending and put in place bold measures to help contain and mitigate the spread of the disease, as well as to cushion the impact on the most vulnerable and the private sector," the release said.

The IMF continues to monitor Uganda's situation closely and stands ready to provide policy advice and further support as needed. The authorities have also committed to put in place targeted transparency and accountability measures to ensure the appropriate use of emergency financing, the release added.

The IMF has said the agency is capable of providing up to $1 trillion in emergency lending to member nations.

