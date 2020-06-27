UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $5.2Bln Stand-By Arrangement For Egypt - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

IMF Approves $5.2Bln Stand-By Arrangement for Egypt - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday that the IMF Executive board approved a $5.2-billion stand-by arrangement for Egypt to help the country cope with the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 12-month Stand-by Arrangement for Egypt, with access equivalent to SDR 3.76 billion (about US$5.2 billion or 184.8 percent of quota)," the statement said. "The new arrangement aims to help Egypt cope with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing Fund resources to meet Egypt's balance of payments needs and to finance the budget deficit."

Related Topics

IMF Egypt Budget Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

28 confirmed fake pilot licences to be terminated ..

3 minutes ago

Mushal Mullick for unconditional release of IOJ&K ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

3 minutes ago

Sports officials review work on ongoing sports pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.