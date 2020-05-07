UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $739Mln In Funding For Kenya Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:28 AM

IMF Approves $739Mln in Funding for Kenya Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Wednesday that it has approved a $739 million funding for Kenya to help the country mitigate the financial stress caused by the measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Wednesday that it has approved a $739 million funding for Kenya to help the country mitigate the financial stress caused by the measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The IMF approved the disbursement of US$739 million to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to support the authorities' response to the COVID-19," the statement said. "The pandemic has delivered a large economic shock to Kenya. The pandemic has impacted nearly all facets of the economy - particularly tourism, transport and trade - and led to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs."

Earlier this month, the IMF said it was providing some $100 billion as a short-term liquidity line to more than 100 countries requiring emergency financing due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 measures.

"Emergency financing under the RCF will deliver liquidity support to help Kenya cover its balance of payments gap this year," the statement said. "It will provide much-needed resources for fiscal interventions to safeguard public health and support households and firms affected by the crisis. It will also catalyze necessary financing from other donors."

Africa alone is facing a budget shortfall of $44 billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the World Bank and IMF said in a joint statement on April 17.

