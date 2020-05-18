IMF Approves Additional $280Mln to Armenia to Address Coronavirus Effects - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday that it has approved for immediate release of $280 million to Armenia amid the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The IMF made the decision after its Executive board completed a second review of Armenia's performance under the program supported by the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

"The Executive Board also approved the authorities' request to augment access under Armenia's SBA arrangement by 100 percent of quota (SDR 128.80 million or about US$175 million), bringing overall access under the SBA arrangement to SDR 308.8 million (around 240 percent of Armenia's quota). The augmentation and completion of the review will make SDR205.94 million (about US$280 million) immediately available," the statement said.

On May 17, 2019, the IMF had approved Armenia's three-year SBA of SDR 180 million (about US$248 million), equivalent to 139.75 percent of Armenia's quota in the IMF, the statement noted.

The IMF pointed out the funds will help Armenia deal with urgent social and economic implications of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan said Armenia's capital is set to reopen preschools and kindergartens starting on May 20 as the country gradually reemerges from the lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Armenia has reported 4,823 novel coronavirus cases with 61 deaths from COVID-19-related complications . A total of 2,019 patients have recovered from the disease.