IMF Approves Disbursement of $699Mln for Ukraine After Completing First Performance Review

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it has approved the disbursement of $699 million to Ukraine after it completed the first review of the country's economic performance under the existing loan agreement.

"The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed today the first review of Ukraine's economic performance under the 18- month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that was approved on June 9, 2020. The completion of the review allows the authorities to draw the equivalent of about US$699 million (SDR 500 million), bringing total disbursements under the current SBA to about US$2.8 billion (SDR 2 billion)," the IMF said in a press release on Monday.