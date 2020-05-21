UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves Emergency COVID-19 Funding For Nearly 60 Countries - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

IMF Approves Emergency COVID-19 Funding for Nearly 60 Countries - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved requests from 59 countries for getting emergency assistance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"As of today, we approved an emergency financing for 59 countries," Rice said during a press briefing.

"Consideration of 29 more expected soon."

Overall, the IMF received requests for emergency financing from 102 states, he added.

Rice said there has been "encouraging progress" on the IMF debt relief coronavirus program with more than 20 countries officially requesting participation and more than half of the 73 countries that are eligible for the initiative expressing interest.

Related Topics

IMF Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

29 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

41 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

42 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown t ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.