IMF Approves Emergency COVID-19 Funding for Nearly 60 Countries - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved requests from 59 countries for getting emergency assistance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"As of today, we approved an emergency financing for 59 countries," Rice said during a press briefing.

"Consideration of 29 more expected soon."

Overall, the IMF received requests for emergency financing from 102 states, he added.

Rice said there has been "encouraging progress" on the IMF debt relief coronavirus program with more than 20 countries officially requesting participation and more than half of the 73 countries that are eligible for the initiative expressing interest.