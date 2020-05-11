UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves Nearly $2.8Bln In Emergency Financial Assistance To Egypt - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

IMF Approves Nearly $2.8Bln in Emergency Financial Assistance to Egypt - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday that it approved a nearly $2.8 billion in emergency financial assistance to Egypt to address the balance of payments of gap stemming from the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday that it approved a nearly $2.8 billion in emergency financial assistance to Egypt to address the balance of payments of gap stemming from the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Executive board of the IMF approved Egypt's request for emergency financial assistance of SDR 2,037.1 million (US$ 2.772 billion, 100 percent of quota) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

