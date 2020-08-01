UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves Second COVID-19 Disbursement For Gabon Of $152Mln - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:00 AM

IMF Approves Second COVID-19 Disbursement for Gabon of $152Mln - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Gabon will receive $152 million in the second emergency disbursement to address fallout from the measures implemented to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release on Friday.

"Today's purchase brings total IMF COVID-19 support under the RFI [Rapid Financial Instrument] to Gabon to US$299.61 million," the release said.

The release credited Gabon's authorities with implementing "commendable measures" to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, since the approval of the first RFI purchase on April 9, 2020, weaker external demand and a more pronounced impact of containment measures have further deteriorated growth prospects and worsened external and fiscal positions, the release said.

The Gabonese authorities adopted a revised budget focused on addressing imminent healthcare needs to save lives, protecting the most vulnerable, and supporting the private sector, notably small businesses, the release added.

The latest disbursement will help the nation accommodate a resulting increase in the nation's budget deficit due to crisis-related emergency measures and address continued economic deterioration, according to the release.

Related Topics

IMF Budget Gabon April 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

3 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

5 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

3 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.